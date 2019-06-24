Missy Elliott surprises her Funkie White Girl on the Ellen show!



Missy Elliott and her “Funkie white girl,” sister have a surprise performance on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

The talented singer finally surprised her fan, Mary Halsey, during her performance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” last Thursday.

The whole thing happened after Missy took to Twitter and tweeted out about her “Funkie White Girl,” sister.

Further, during Halsey’s interview, she shared how shocking it was when her cover of “Work It,” went viral online and actually made it all the way through the internet world, straight to Missy Elliott.

“I have to sit back, I can’t even tell you,” she shared. “It was a shock. I never expected this. I put it out there and said ‘I want to go viral,’ but I never thought it would happen.”

Many know, the start of the song leaves room for anyone to add a hint of their own persona and came up with the idea to create the name “Funky White Sister,” to fill up that spare time during the start of “Work It.”

In fact, she’s been singing the song for 15-years. With that in mind, she took to the stage and shared her viral cover with her family, friends, and fans.

“Hi everybody! I’m at ‘The Ellen Show,’ first time exclusive,” she began. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, Mrs. Funky White Sister is in the house!”

Even better, the video shows Kristen Bell and Ellen DeGeneres eagerly waiting for Missy to take the stage with her Funkie White Girl.

When Missy Elliott took to the stage, Halsey paused for a brief moment and continued right into the song as though they have sung together before.

If you haven’t seen the fun performance before, be sure to check it out below. There’s no doubt you will get a kick of entertainment from this clip on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

Missy Elliott Shocks Viral Video Star Mary Halsey