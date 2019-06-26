Scott Winn: BROKEN BALLERINA incredibly inspiring.

Scott Winn doesn’t let his struggles keep him from his projects. This one is quite emotionally driven!

Broken Ballerina is inspirational, fresh and gives a taste of Scott Winn’s ability to nail every video he creates with his cast and crew. Most importantly, it’s emotionally deep and meaningful.

Scott Winn continues to be an inspiration to the film and entertainment industry.

In case you missed it, Scott Winn is an American filmmaker and songwriter, born June 30, 1987, in the small town of Port Hope, Ontario, Canada.

He grew up with his Mother (Kirsteen Winn), Father (Keith Winn) and four sisters, Heather Winn, Jennifer Ririe, Melissa Winn, and Rachel Harston.

He has devoted most of his life to the art of creating film and music that resonates with its viewers.

In fact, he dropped a video called “BROKEN BALLERINA,” and it’s truly relatable. The moment the play button was pressed, viewers could instantly relate to being bullied and ignored in high school.

As she opens her locker we see decor, one poster that says “I love dance,” sets the short music video.

It was Roy T. Bennett who said “believe in yourself. You are braver than you think, more talented than you know and capable of more than you imagine.”

The project is very character driven and quite different from his other hit videos that show incredible dance-offs between different characters, including kids. With that in mind, it’s true that Scott Winn truly makes everyone shine in his videos.

The messages he wants his audience to pick up while watching is always a wonderful fit. In fact, there were endless comments on his YouTube channel which has 1.6 million followers.

Scott left a message for everyone after the flood of love.

“WASSSSUUUPPPP FAM! I’ve missed you guys! I hope you enjoy the new video and song (PART 1), this has been such a massive passion project of mine!

Give it up for Kaycee and Sean (more of Sean in Pt II), they are so unbelievably talented! This is just the beginning of so much more.

So definitely subscribe and turn on those notifications! Thanks ahead of time for the love and support! Hope everyone is having an amazing year, can’t wait to share more soon! -SDW”

BROKEN BALLERINA might different from most of his videos but this definitely showed a different side to Scott Winn and his projects.

It truly delivers the message of being proud of who you are and stepping out of your shell.

If you haven’t seen the video yet, you can check it out below. Lastly, you can stay up-to-date on the latest by following Scott Winn on YouTube and his official website.

Sound off and let us know what you thought about his newest video!



Blessed be!

BROKEN BALLERINA ( Kaycee Rice & Sean Lew ) // ScottDW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related