Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Alex Angelo talks music, inspirations, and fans!

“I would DJ private parties and events on the weekends. I would fly to shows but then be back to school on Monday for class. I never wanted anyone to ever think I was better than anyone else for what I did. I stayed humble and just wanted to be treated like a regular kid.”

Alex Angelo stands as such a positive example to those following their dreams.

The entertainment and music industry has always been a place for young rising stars, with many landing “top singers under 25-years-old,” In fact, most stars come to rise before reaching their 20s.

Further, most celebrities are loved so much because the passion for music caught their parents attention at young ages.

Angelo is a talented singer and songwriter who started singing, songwriter and dancing when he was 7-years-old.

In comparison, Zedd, Calvin Harris, Mac Miller, Steve Aoki are excellent examples of artists who started to show their passions at a young age.

Angelo opened up about being young and inspired at a young age.

“My love for music started with dance at age 7. I attended a Cleveland Cavaliers dance workshop not knowing it was actually an audition. I got a call a week after the workshop and was asked to be on their dance team. They saw that I had a lot of confidence and I immediately started dancing. My love for music evolved from there.’

Further, Angelo wants to make sure his music sends a personal connection and feel emotions while being inspired.

“I hope the listener makes a personal connection to the music. I want them to feel something and reflect on a story or situation in their life”

It’s no secret the competition in the music industry is high and only the best rise to fame. Alex shared how “patience,” the key to success. With that in mind, he gave advice to those seeking to follow their musical dreams.

“I have learned that you have to be incredibly patient. It’s a long road to even get to where I am today and I have a long road ahead of me. It’s not an overnight thing and I don’t want it to be. I have been working on my skills for fourteen years. It started with dance, then went to djing, then singing, then producing and writing. I am always trying to learn something new and get better at what I do. I would tell people to keep practicing and getting better. Always keep learning.”

2019 has been a great year for Alex Angelo, as he’s constantly working on music and meeting fans at his shows.

“I have been taking this entire year to work on music. I want to create the best music I have ever made. I am traveling to Nashville and LA a lot working on new music. I did a show in Cleveland on July 27th. Sharing how Cleveland is “home,” he continued. I grew up in Cleveland and still consider that home. It’ll be a great show featuring some older music, newer music, covers, and acoustic stuff.

His love for connecting with fans shows, so be sure to check out his official page for a chance to “catch up in person.”

I like connecting with my fans at shows because it gives me a chance to catch up in person. Alexangelo.com for tickets.”

Expanding, Alex opened up about his show in Cincinnati and his gratefulness for those fans who show endless support.

“I just did a show in Cincinnati. That is where I currently live and it was a pretty special show. There were a lot of familiar faces in the audience. I had a lot of family and friends there to support me. I always try and meet everyone at every show. It’s important to thank my fans for coming out. They take time to support me, buy tickets to my shows, take time out of their day to come to a live show, and follow my journey on social media. The least I can do is say hi, see how they are doing, and grab a picture after a show.”

That’s what’s up, don’t you just love a celebrity who loves to personally meet his fans and say “thank you,” in return for all the support.

In fact, who doesn’t like to hear how they helped someone through their art?

As for staying on track, Alex always makes sure to stay on track by constantly creating new music while working with various artists.

“I work in the studio on music almost every day. I am constantly creating new stuff but also working on stuff that I have created in Nashville and LA with various people. I have a folder that I continue to add music to. It could be an idea or a finished song. If I have a show, I usually warm up my voice, and rehearse some of the songs every day.”

Many celebrities today share their most inspirational artists but the first person that came to mind for Alex was his father and mother.

“I have been inspired by music since birth, I swear! My father works in music and my mom is a music teacher. We used to sit on our deck in Cleveland and play name that tune! I was especially good at rock music. He also shared his musical inspiration. But I would have to say that Michael Jackson was very inspiring to me. Because I was a dancer, he not only inspired me with his music but also with his dancing abilities.”

That is so awesome that he and both of his parents supported his musical talents.

Music is fun but it also gives an opportunity to connect with individuals emotionally. Alex strives to remind his family, friends, and fans he’s “just a regular kid doing irregular things,” for his age.

“I would like them to remember that I was really just a regular kid doing irregular things for my age! I loved spiderman growing up. The fact that he went to school and was a pretty normal kid then had these superpowers was so cool to me. I felt like I could relate to him on many levels. I went to public school, lived a pretty normal life growing up but my extracurricular was a little different than the average.

His dedication for school was intact despite his busy schedule, now that’s inspirational, wouldn’t you agree?

“I would DJ private parties and events on the weekends. I would fly to shows but then be back to school on Monday for class. I never wanted anyone to ever think I was better than anyone else for what I did. I stayed humble and just wanted to be treated like a regular kid.”

There’s no doubt that Alex Angelo is truly talented, the humbleness, the constant work, the inspiration he shares with others and most importantly, the love he has for his fans shows

And he’s right, he is just a young individual like you and I. We all bleed the same blood. But music flows through his veins all day, every day.

He truly is such an inspiration to not only those who love his music but those looking to follow their dreams. Remember, someone is living your dream right now, so what’ stopping you?

Huge shout to Alex Angelo and his family, this is what “grinding,” looks and sounds like, if you haven’t heard his music yet, check it out below!

Let us know what you thought in the comments and be sure to stay up-to-date by following Alex Angelo on his official Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook page and official website for that chance to meet him and chat!

















ALEX ANGELO – SHE GOT IT (Official Music Video)