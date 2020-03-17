Kesha: New album Highroad 2020 review and charity!

The Highroad album by Kesha Rose is absolutely a set of quite relatable songs. Further, each one likely share a part of Kesha and her own thoughts, battles, and creativity.

The rapping, yes rapping is absolutely on-point. Most importantly, the way Highroad specifically meshes together with perfection.

Kesha has been living her life in the most positive way she can, regardless of what’s happened in the past.

That alone is important for not only herself but family, friends and fans.

It’s like Kesha sings in “Honey,”

“I’m not a crystal ball.”

With that being said, we can’t predict our relationships or life. And that’s what’s loved the most about Kesha and her platform… she uses it to make a positive impact on the world, even during her hardest times in life.

The fan-base Kesha has reached is unmeasurable, in fact, my 63-year-old mom loves to clean and blast some Kesha in the kitchen, facts.

Then is “Chasing Thunder,” which is just pure fun.

Further, Kesha teased the line, “doesn’t mean I’m lost, I just like to wander” through her social media bios.

Nothing lasts forever, that’s why it’s important to continue to make positive changes in the world and have fun you achieve.

Isn’t music beautiful? Honestly, it’s as though every song means something different to each of us.

The song “Shadow,” dives deep into the things you love in life, and sing, keep the negative vibes away and let the good times roll.

And if you love partyin’ then party on

And if you’re here to throw shade

Then you’re in the wrong place

Yeah, you’re blockin’ my sun

Go get your shadow outta my sunshine

Outta my blue skies

Outta my good times

So get your darkness outta my champagne

I’ll be dancin’ in the rain

I’ma love you even though you hate me

I’ma love you even though you hate

With that in mind, it’s not a bad idea to wake up every day and living your best life. Ignoring those who hate and being all love.

Kesha’s Highroad album, “Shadow.”

Kesha – Tonight

This song is seriously another fan favorite. It starts off with Kesha’s beautiful voice, singing about going out and then you get a drop, and once again, Kesha rapping with a mesh of singing, absolutely love each pause and introduction to each lyric.

We’ve all had those nights where we felt like it was “the best night of our lives.”

No album is complete with a song called “Birthday Suit.”

As a result, you are likely to put this one on repeat or it might just end up on Spotify’s “Summer rewind,” well done to the whole team.

Okay, but when you have an album with the fucking Spice Girls

The newest album High Road by Kesha Sebert just goes to show, no matter what comes your way, you can still find time to do the things you love in life.

Even during a dark time like now, where we are being put in isolation due to COVID-19. The most important action we can do is continue to have fun.

If you sing, play your piano and sing loud, if you love to hike, it’s the perfect place to isolate. Other than that, listen to Kesha’s new album Highroad, and make a new Spotify playlist for when those gyms are reopened.

Huge shout out, Kesha you have been a positive influence to so many in and out of your life.

For example, attending the LoveLoud Festival in Salt Lake City, Utah, was a tremendous statement for those who suffer within the state from harsh judgments.

Ironically, those judgments come from those who are taught to never judge and just love.

Isn’t simpler to love?

Charity – Kesha Sebert’s contributions to society and a citizen

Not only that fact, but Kesha has also stood up for many positive activist movements including:

American Foundation for AIDS Research

Amnesty International

Dress for Success

GLSEN

Humane Society International

It Gets Better Project

Check out her Highroad album on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, and iHeart Radio.

Blessed be.

