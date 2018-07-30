By lauraramonique

Kesha: Rainbow – The Film trailer just dropped for Apple Music!

Kesha has been on tour with Macklemore, her crew, and her oldest brother Lagan.

Lagan Sebert was in charge of filming “Ke$ha: My Crazy Beautiful Life,” when it was airing on television. But Lagan Sebert has worked, literally most of his sister’s videos. And what better way to know your brother is working on a documentary or music video?

There’s no doubt that each one will be made with love, trust and Kesha’s ultimate vision insight for what the music video or documentary will mean to her and the world who watches it on the big screen.

That vision is vital for talent because you have a message, one you want to deliver the right way and it takes talent to film, edit and deliver that emotional message. It’s one less worry while she continues “The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore,” tour.

Kesha Sebert just released the trailer for her Apple Music documentary, Rainbow. The film’s trailer gives us an inside look at the demons that once haunted Kesha’s soul, her life, everything she has done in life to make a name for herself, not someone else and sure as hell not “Dr. Luke.”

The documentary Rainbow of Kesha’s will be empowering for all people. It doesn’t matter if you’re LGBTQ, if you’re married, straight, single, have a child or life is good. It’s a documentary that will bring forth the power of music, it’s healing and the trench waters that some artists walk through to become who they are meant to be in life.

The broader theme to the inspiration behind the documentary was released via Press.

“Making Rainbow the album was such a therapeutic process and given the opportunity to turn it into a three-dimensional piece of art has helped me find even deeper healing and catharsis,” Kesha says. “I hope this film inspires others to never give up even if you feel full of hurt or lost, because after the storm comes a rainbow. Depression, anxiety and mental illness are things we all need to talk about more, and there is no shame in asking for help. Making the decision to work on yourself is the bravest thing you can do. I hope this film helps bring light and love to everyone.”

Rainbow, the documentary film will involve “psychedelic vignettes,” to bring forth intense observation to Kesha’s past, present, and future. Also, viewers will be able to get an inside look at never-before-seen footage of her tour, prepping for the release of Rainbow.

The documentary film shines a bright light on Kesha’s private life and how she’s a positive influence to the world.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for her new documentary “Rainbow,” check it out below. And be sure to let us know what you think of it in the comments below.

It will be amazing to see the strength, the love, compassion and appreciation she has for her family, friends, and fans.

Kesha: "Rainbow – The Film trailer just dropped for Apple Music!

