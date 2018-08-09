VENOM Official Trailer 2: Check it out on PCG!

VENOM Official Trailer 2: Check it out on Positive Celebrity Gossip!

Are you ready for the VENOM official trailer?

The new trailer for VENOM just dropped and it looks epic. The trailer gives its viewers awesome visuals but unsettling.

“When Eddie Brock acquires the powers of a symbiote, he will have to release his alter-ego “Venom” to save his life.”

The film stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate and many more talented actors and actresses.

The film VENOM is currently in post-production. Great job to the whole cast and crew. It’s going to blow us away, we’re positive.

VENOM is expected to hit theaters Oct 5!

The film has been highly anticipated by fans. And we can’t wait to see it in theaters. I think it’s going to be a well-done film with amazing cinematography and special effects.

And we know that director Ruben Fleischer has everything under control because he has a lot of experience.

ICYMI:

Ruben has worked on some of the best films including, Zombieland (2009), Gangster Squad (2013) and 30 Minutes or Less (2011).

That’s right around the corner. But if you haven’t seen the trailer check it out below. And be sure to let us know what you thought of the VENOM trailer in the comments below!

Blessed be!

VENOM – Official Trailer 2 (HD)