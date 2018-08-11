Pearl Jam: Helping the homeless while jamming out with fans!

Pearl Jam has been focused on raising money for the homeless. And they are doing all while connecting with their fans. It’s amazing work and we’re super proud of them for all they do to benefit the communities of those in need.

Seattle hosted an all-star grunge festival over the weekend and the show featured some of the worlds best acts.

But there was one set in particular that stood out among the others, it was Pearl Jams set.

Soundgarden’s drummer Matt Cameron joined them on stage and covered Chris Cornell’s hit “Missing.”

Taking into account that it’s been a little over a year since Chris Cornell’s suicide, this was really heart-warming.

Of all the sets, Pearl Jam’s stood out the most but with the help of Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, the band covered Chris Cornell’s “Missing.”

The guitarist for Soundgarden, Kim Thayil later joined the band for an encore that included songs by MC5, The Stooges, and Dead Boys.

Pearl Jam has been focusing on benefit concerts and have even organized mass volunteer days. They are working to reach a goal of $10-million-dollars to help Seattle’s homeless population.

That is freaking inspiring!

I remember jamming out to Pearl Jam on the way to school back In 2007, when Pearl Jam recorded a cover of The Who’s “Love, Reign Over Me” for the Mike Binder film, Reign Over Me. The band even embarked on a 13-day European tour, and headlined Lollapalooza in Grant Park, August 5, 2007. I remember hearing everyone at school talk about it and hope to experience Lollapalozza someday!

Check out the performance below and be sure to let us know what you thought of their cover. And if you’re enjoying the positive vibes, feel free to subscribe to our positive celebrity newsletter. That way you can stay up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and news.

Blessed be!

Pearl Jam – Missing (Chris Cornell / Soundgarden Cover) – Safeco Field (August 10, 2018)