Are anxiety and self-esteem holding you back? You can succeed!

Recently, it has become obvious how many people have anxiety and lack self-esteem. As a result we don’t allow ourselves to grow. And there’s no better time to turn that around now. Whether you are looking to improve your own self-esteem or help a child succeed, you just have to be persistent.

When you look at a child, honestly, I don’t know, there’s something beautiful about the way they look view life.

They see the beauty in everyone and everything surrounding their life. A child is forgiving, loving and quite honest, as you’ve seen in funny viral Mom Facebook videos. They are truly one of the biggest blessings in life.

Children are amazing and it’s important to teach them to love themselves and those around him or her.

The reason the topic comes up in my mind is due to the fact that it came to light recently how the lack of building your child up can result in them lacking self-esteem in the real world.

When one lacks self-esteem, they don’t jump for the job, they likely would get due to fear.

Does this sound familiar?

Maybe as you’re reading this, you feel it connect in your own life. Fear doesn’t discriminate. For this reason, it’s important to remember one fact. You deserve everything you could possibly dream, there’s no reason in the world you should hesitate to be happy and focus on yourself.

In fact, it’s okay to say “no,” and do you boo. You were not put on this Earth to be a “slave,” to a corporation or anybody for that matter.

Nearly everyone has felt the weight of anxiety and self doubt at some point in their life. And it’s something that comes up often but with the right approach, a very simple on at that, we can change how we choose to handle situations that arise in life.

Raising your self-esteem can start with something as a simple gratitude journal. Writing things you love about yourself can feel absolutely personal but it can also be healing. And the more you do it, the more you realize you deserve the best the world can offer.

Eventually, you’ll never settle for less with many choices in life including, who you date, your job and the places you would like to work.

Valentine’s day is right around the corner, so, if it’s sending that cute girl in class a card, you can do it. The new year is upon us, if you want that new job, guess what? You can do it. As well as anything else you’d like to achieve.

You can do it.

Be mindful – There are things in life you have control to change. Additionally, there are situations and things you cannot, do not worry about the past and blame yourself. It’s doing more harm than good and it’s likely that what bothers you right now will not matter in five-years from today. You cannot be negative toward yourself and expect your self-esteem to rise.

Never compare – Please, you are your own person. You should never find yourself comparing your life to others. Simply, your life will never be an exact replica of their life. But you can create a life of your own that you are proud to share with your family and friends.

Weaknesses and Strengths – It was Albert Einstein who said, “Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid.” As a matter of fact, we all have our weaknesses and our strengths. Doesn’t it make sense to share our strengths with those who might not be as skilled at say, drawing? You might not understand math as well as you do writing but that doesn’t mean your stupid. It means you have different strengths and you should empower them and be proud.

Exercise – The endorphins released during a good workout not only make you feel good, they encourage you to keep up the good work because you start to look good. And who doesn’t like being proud of their body? Additionally, exercising helps you focus and increases commitment.

You will find that making positive changes in your life whether small or big creates a trickle effect of even more positive changes. Some call this “the law of attraction,” and others believe it’s the strength God gives them.

Whatever you believe in, be proud, whatever you what to do in life, get it done. There is nothing more important than success. In reality, if we feel good, we can also help other people. And that’s how it should be in life.

Your self-esteem matters, you matter.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related