Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise in the UFC octagon?

Justin Bieber might face Tom Cruise in the octagon!

Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise might duke up in the UFC octagon!

Will Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise fight in the Octagon? I guess, it’s really up to Tom Cruise now, the ball is in his court.

Family, friends, and fans of J-dawg know how much the singer loves to stay active, which includes boxing, skateboarding, hiking and even playing hockey!

According to TMZ the viral trend brought a seriousness to the fun challenge.

In fact, a recent phone call between Ari Emanuel, the co-CEO of WME talent agency and Dana White revealed they would both be 100% down to let the fight go down.

After all, Mr. Emanuel owns UFC and Scooter Braun. That’s quite the connection.

“Ari said this would be an epic fight that needed to happen, and Dana chimed in that he was ’100%’ down with it,” according to TMZ.

With that in mind, what do you guys think, will the fight go down or do you think Tom Cruise will chicken out?

Regardless, we all know Bieber will be waiting if he accepts. Now, to see some action.

