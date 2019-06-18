Catfish: Nev’s story, will Ariana Grande host Catfish?

Nev’s story, will Ariana Grande to host Catfish?

“Someone who pretends to be someone else, especially on the internet. Found on anywhere from Instagram to Twitter to chat sites, these people use fake pictures to disguise who they are. A synonym for this in some situations may be “troll” because the majority of catfish out there are simply out to troll others, while others have their own reasons for this approach. Often catfish, once discovered, are faced with people full of annoyance and frustration at being “catfishes”



-Urban Dictionary

Will Ariana Grande host Catfish? And how did the whole thing get started?

Unless you’ve been under a rock, then you’ve probably seen the hit TV series Catfish. But if you haven’t it’s a popular MTV series hosted by Max and Nev (two best friends).

Catfish came to light long before the show began. Nev Schulman had his own personal experience with a catfish.

To begin, it started in 2007, Nev was on Myspace and a girl named Abby sent him a watercolor painting of Nev after seeing it in the paper.

Shortly after, Nev continued to chat online and became friends with Abby’s family, including her mother Angela and her 19-year-old sister Megan.

Nev was falling hard for Abby’s older sister, Megan.

“She was smoking hot, unbelievably sexy… super beautiful,” Nev, (then 24), told 20/20 in 2010.

The feelings grew quickly and Nev began to truly open up to Megan. Their relationship constantly kept them texting. Although, for seven months Nev and Megan never talked on the phone.

Nev and his wife Laura Perlongo.

Interestingly, Megan would write original songs for Nev and post them on her Facebook page.

“I was opening up to Megan in ways that I had not with actual girlfriends that I had had.”

With this in mind, remember they are 7 months into their relationship. Myspace was quickly abandoned for Facebook.

Meanwhile, it was time for Nev to meet his love and in Michigan. Unfortunately, that’s when everything went downhill.

Nev had his brother Ariel Schulman and friend Henry Joost plan a trip to finally meet Megan and capture the happy moment on camera.

But in the end, they filmed something very different.

Nev and Megan were chatting before their first meeting, she inquired about a song request for her to sing for him.

Strange enough, she sent Nev her rendition of Johnny Cash’s hit “Tennessee stud’.

Nev and his buddies took to YouTube and discovered that Megan’s rendition wasn’t hers after all.

@nevschulman

In fact, it was the work of another artist, including all of her “original songs,” sent to Nev throughout the 7 months they talked endlessly.

Nev told 20/20 what he thought after finding the YouTube video of ‘Tennessee Stud.’

“When we found ‘Tennessee Stud’ [on YouTube], which she had just sent us half an hour earlier, that’s when we realized everything was fake.”

Because of this Nev was determined to find out who the real person was behind the name “Megan.”

Together, his brother and friend continued their travels 1,300 miles to Megan’s house in Michigan.

Sadly, when they arrived, things started to get even weirder. Abby’s mother answered the door and told Nev she had uterine cancer, she also attempted to call Megan numerous times with no success.

Nev and his friends soon found out there was no Megan. In fact, Angela had been using 15 different Facebook accounts to help her curate lies.

Fortunately, Abby was real but she wasn’t the one sending Nev paintings, after all, it was Angela.

This is what inspired Nev to take his experience to another level by creating a documentary called “Catfish.”

They used the original footage of Nev’s journey to meet Megan. The documentary premiered at Sundance Film Festival, unveiling the truth behind Angela’s lies and the pain Nev felt when he found out that the woman he loved didn’t exist.

To end, the documentary credits shared that Angela did not have cancer, and Megan was fictitious

Finally, months later the girl in the phones were identified as Aimee Gonzales, an American model, and photographer.

The documentary was a success, Nev and Henry flew to New York City to tell Aimee all the details.

Side note, I can, it was back in middle school, my friend and I at the time were both falling for someone on Myspace named Jecq

After months, of talking on the phone nightly, we found out that our Catfish was actually a heavy set girl from Texas.

That’s why we didn’t put two and two together on the phone, the extra weight (no offense to anyone) made her voice deep and being LGBTQ at the time was not widely accepted, so she had to use this fake person.

After some research, we found out the guy we loved was actually a Football player at this girls school.

Sadly, this person made two best friends fight and argue. There is truly a toxic manner to this behavior and it happens every single day.

Due to one fact, social media is growing and it’s not going to disappear.

Will Ariana Grande be a host on the MTV series Catfish?

There have been some headlines discussing the possibility that Ariana Grande will be joining Nev on the MTV hit show!

Cheatsheet opened up about recent events regarding the rumor.

“For starters, it seems pretty likely that Grande’s appearance on Catfish will happen. She’s already got one foot in the door, as show creator Nev Schulman is a huge fan of the singer.

Speaking to TMZ in June 2019, Schulman said Grande is his ultimate dream co-host. “When we start making new shows, maybe Ariana will do one.” He added that he already told her he would “love” to have her on the show.”

Further, Nev learned a lot about Grande and the show from fans.

“According to Schulman, Grande is a huge fan of the MTV series. He told TMZ that he learned of Grande’s love for the show after her fans informed him one day that she was binging on it. “I started getting a lot of mentions on Instagram,” he told the news outlet. “People were saying, ‘Oh my God! Oh My God! Ariana Grande is watching Catfish!’”

Not only does she watch the show, but she also apparently follows Schulman on social media — which means she’s totally aware of how Catfish works”

Truthfully, that doesn’t mean she’s 100% going to do the show but it’s safe to assume she would be down to appear on the show.

The “7 Rings” hitmaker told Schulman on social media that she would “love” the opportunity to get in front of the Catfish cameras and that says a lot for the show.

Will Ariana Grande host Catfish?

The Catfish TV show trailer!