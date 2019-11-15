Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Wentworth Con 2019! (preview)

The 2019 Wentworth Con in Los Angeles at the Hyatt across from LAX was an absolute success.

Kiana Clark owner and organizer of Wentworth Con gave all Wentworth fans memories that will last a lifetime!

Wentworth Con 2019 brought our favorite talent from Australia to the United States.

Libby Tanner, Celia Ireland, Danielle Cormack, and Tammy Macintosh took the stage for a question and answer panel we’ll never forget!

Full article coming soon, stay tuned!



Like this: Like Loading...

Related