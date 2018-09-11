Positive Celebrity Exclusive: Rachel Zello talks music, faith and more!

Rachel Zello caught up with PCG magazine and talked about her music, faith, her life, and her personality is just mind-blowing, she’s amazing and we can’t wait for you to get to know Zello!

It’s safe to say that we are influenced by the songs that are relatable, songs that generate an emotion in you, one that makes you feel what you’re going through but helping you stay positive and push you toward healing. And other songs become life-long date and marriage memories, Most importantly are those songs that make you feel chills, the ones with a deeper meaning of love, acceptance, and faith.

The gorgeous singer opened up about her music and how it’s influenced her life.

“The most meaningful songs are inspired by real-life stories of tragedy and triumph. Few things have more impact than music that cut through the heart-numbing pain of shattered relationships. Like most of us, Rachel Zello, a new Christian recording artist that has exploded on the contemporary Christian and Praise and Worship music scene with her début single, “Set Me Free,” has experienced ups and downs, failure and success, and through a special God-given ability she uses her powerful voice, wide range, and unique resonate tone to strike an emotional chord that is universally relatable. Zello is a contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter from Fredericksburg, Virginia. She has performed across America, in India, Uzbekistan, Israel, Guatemala and is currently touring with Aaron Boyd (formerly BlueTree), Dove nominated writer of the hit worship song, “’God of This City.'”

It’s specifically, the life tragedies we go through that can make music so powerful. She is on-point.

Zello also opened up about Gods healing.

God heals the broken, helps the weak and holds you up when you can no longer stand.

“After experiencing a personal traumatic event in 2011, Rachel ran to God who is near to the brokenhearted and found healing in her journey with Him. In describing what motivates her, Zello explained, “through my music, I want to help others experience the same healing and freedom I found and give them hope so they can see that there is light at the end of the tunnel.” At the age of 14, Rachel entered her first national singing competition, was the first ever female junior vocalist showcased, and performed at the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The daughter of missionaries, Zello has traveled the world and her love for music was influenced by watching and listening to others passionately worship God in their native languages. She is a strong advocate for the smallest victims of human sex trafficking. Every year, she spends Christmas (her birthday) and the New Year in India with children rescued from the red-light district, showering them with gifts. As a vocal artist, she represents Jewels 4 God International, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that helps rescue women and children from human trafficking. Zello comes from a Godly legacy, which also greatly influenced her love and passion for hurting people. Her grandparents were pioneers in the worldwide ministry of Teen Challenge with David Wilkerson (her grandmother, Kay, is mentioned in a critically acclaimed best-selling book, The Cross and the Switchblade). Zello serves as a worship artist and fundraising representative for Jewels 4 God International, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that helps rescue women and children from human trafficking.”

As we previously stated, in many previous articles, human trafficking is becoming a huge problem. In fact, it’s happening in our own neighborhoods by those you would never suspect.

How you can help fight human trafficking.

The fact that human trafficking is on the rise means we should all be doing our part as citizens to keep our eyes open. And remember to report any suspcious activity. But more importantly, get involved and help fight human trafficking.

“Each year, the Department of State honors individuals around the world who have devoted their lives to the fight against human trafficking. These individuals included NGO workers, lawmakers, government officials, survivors of human trafficking, and concerned citizens who are committed to ending modern slavery. They are recognized for their tireless efforts—despite resistance, opposition, and threats to their lives—to protect victims, punish offenders, and raise awareness of human trafficking trends in their countries and abroad. For more information about current and past Trafficking in Persons Report Heroes, including how to connect with them, please visit the Trafficking in Persons Report Heroes Global Network at www.tipheroes.org.”

You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline if you feel someone may be at risk, their direct phone number is 1 (888) 373-7888.

It’s awesome to see that Rachel Zello works hard to fight human trafficking and spread a positive message, don’t you agree?

Most importantly, she dropped a début single called “Set Me Free.”

"Zello's début single, "Set Me Free," off her upcoming full-length album, released on August 10, 2018, is inspired by her personal story and Psalms 34:18. Working with multi-Grammy and Dove Award-winning producer Glenn Tabor III (Elevation Worship, Chris Tomlin, Matt Redman) Zello has crafted an exceptional debut that showcases her heartfelt vocals and meaningful songwriting. Tabor said about Zello, "Rachel is one of those people you meet in life who is real and passionate about her relationship with the Lord. It is an honor to help her share that through her talents and love of music." The single release is accompanied by a music video that plays like a movie with breathtaking cinematography produced by Madelenn Tabor, CMVA 2018 Music Video of the Year Award winner. "Originally, I went to GAT3 Studios to record one song," Zello says. "Through the encouragement of Glenn, the one song turned into an EP, and then the EP turned into a full album. What I love is that everyone at the studio recognizes that I am a fun-loving person full of joy and no longer broken. They have become like family and can clearly see that I am not defined by what happened to me. I am defined by who I am in Jesus Christ."

She’s also keeping busy when she’s not on tour by leading worship at LifePoint Church (Pastor Daniel Floyd) in Virginia, one of the largest and fastest growing multi-site churches in America.

“I don’t want others to just be entertained and observe when I sing,” Zello said about her performances. “I also want them to participate and encounter a personal, loving God who identifies with them in every way, and who cares about every detail of their lives.”

Absolutely amazing, I mean, she’s changing lives all over the world, to conclude, she’s Christ-like, no doubt. And that made us want to learn more about Rachel, so, we dove into some deeper subjects from her past, present and upcoming future.

On when did Rachel Zello first started getting into music.

“Music has always played a major role in my life. It has been an extremely therapeutic outlet for me in some of the hardest moments of my life. I have been singing for as long as I can remember. However, I was not able to carry a tune until I was about 13 or so. I actually remember the first time that I ever sang something on key. I was in the backseat of the car belting the Numa Numa song, “mia-he mia-ho mia-ha mia-haha.” Not long after, I picked up the guitar and learned enough to accompany myself. My voice was quickly maturing and before long was singing songs from a variety of artists like Celine Dion, Sarah McClaughlin, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, etc. and started doing gigs at local venues such as restaurants, art galleries, ice-cream shops, and weddings. A year later, at 14, I entered my first national singing competition, the Assembly of God Fine Arts Festival, and ended up being showcased, singing in the KFC Yum Center, a 23,000-seat stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. After that, my parents decided that I should get voice lessons to continue growing this gift. I have led worship for many years in the U.S. and several places overseas as well. This is probably my favorite part about music—it transcends culture, age, race, gender, and is a way of communicating love and truth.”

On what inspired “Set Me Free”

“‘Set Me Free’ was inspired by my personal story. It was originally birthed out of an extremely traumatizing time in my life about 6 years ago. During that time, I experienced severe PTSD. I had terrible night terrors for two months, anxiety attacks, lost my appetite and went down to 87 pounds, cried every day and for many hours on the shower floor, and really lost all sense of who I was. I felt very alone and disconnected from the world to the point where I began to have suicidal thoughts. I remembered that there was one person who understood exactly what I was going through, and His name was Jesus. I began to read the Bible all of the time. The verse, Psalm 34:18 stood out to me the most, “The Lord is near to the broken-hearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” This was me. My heart was broken, and my spirit was crushed. I knew Jesus was with me, and I heard Him tell me to not worry about trying to figure out who I was but know that my identity is in Him and He would show me who I was. Eventually, through many tears, prayers and reading, I began to find freedom and confidence again. I rested in His kindness and comfort, understanding that He took upon himself every hurt and weight on the cross so that I wouldn’t have to, and ultimately defeated death when He rose again. I have been walking in victory and healing for many years now, and even though challenges in life still come, I cling close Jesus and praise Him, because I know that life, power, healing, salvation, deliverance, and redemption are found in Him.”

On how the tour has been

“The Breakthrough Tour has been nothing short of amazing. I have learned so much over the past few weeks about music, tech stuff, public speaking, and leadership. I have made lifelong friendships with many people in whom I have met through this tour. Aaron Boyd (formerly with BlueTree) and His family are some of the most authentic people I have ever met, and I am so grateful that I have been able to learn so much from them and do what I love to do with all of the incredible people by my side. Worshipping with people I have never met before and being welcomed into their church with open arms has really been so humbling and has taught me a lot about hospitality and unity as a family.”

On unforgettable moments from her tour so far

“Honestly, I feel like every moment of the tour has been unforgettable. It’s hard to narrow it down to specific moments. It meant a lot to me to see my amazing grandparents, who are not always in the best of health, at so many of the venues back to back, driving hours away each time, just to encourage me and be a part of it with me. That is definitely unforgettable.”

On if she’s auditioned for America’s Got Talent or American Idol?

“I have never auditioned for America’s Got Talent or American Idol. However, I auditioned for X-Factor when I was 15 in New York City when it was still a show and made it as far as one can get, singing for the Executive Producer of Sony Records, before getting a call back to sing before the televised judges. It was super exciting, but it is a difficult arena. I saw many amazing vocalists make it through to the next rounds, and other incredibly talented people do not get through at all (some who had made it pretty far in previous years auditioning). I feel that a lot of it is a game of chance and entertainment, and little to do with talent, but more casting for TV ratings. Overall, the experience I had was definitely unforgettable and very fun.”

On advice, she could give someone who is currently struggling with their faith?

“Each individual and situation are unique. But, I would say to ask God to reveal Himself to you, find someone who is not struggling with their faith and ask them questions, and find a good church to call home where you can have community and opportunities to build your faith. Sometimes we can get so caught up in our emotions and circumstances and can allow that to dictate and overwhelm us. Ultimately, our faith should be influenced by the truth of God’s Word. James 4:8 says, “draw near to God and He will draw near to you.” Surround yourself with people who are firm in their faith, ask questions, and dive into the Word of God.”

On charity

“My favorite charity is Jewels 4 God International which I officially represent and raise funds for. They help rescue children and women from human trafficking. Through Jewels 4 God I support a home in Pune, India that rescues children from the red-light district. I have spent Christmas (my birthday) and New Years with them every year for the past several years. They are truly my second family. Money goes a long way there, so I save a large portion of my income and invest it into this incredible ministry. The children are provided with shelter, plenty of food, healthcare, an English-speaking private education, and a future worth living. I know each child personally and my heart is completely invested in their lives.”

On opening for any show

“Honestly, to get the exposure I would be honored to open for anyone who has a large following and like-minded heart for God and broken people.”

On KLOVE Radio

“We only recently got KLOVE Radio in our area, so most of my life I have listened to a radio station called Positive, Encouraging Radio (PER), which plays similar music to KLOVE. I appreciate the uplifting music and ministry in a place where there is a lot of negativity and darkness is being spread through other music. I listen to my music playlists because I like more of a wide variety of Christian music artists and genres than what Christian radio tends to offer.”

On her current passions.

“I am currently in the process of creating my first full-length album, in which “Set Me Free” is the début single of While “Set Me Free” has a more classical feel and tells my story, the rest of the album will be a little more contemporary. Big things to come. I am very excited.”

On her family, home and God.

“I just want to give a huge shout out to my family and the Godly heritage they have given me, and to my home church, LifePoint, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, which is one of the fastest growing churches in America under the incredible leadership of Pastor Daniel Floyd.”

Isn’t she absolutely amazing?

If you’d like to learn more you can check out Rachel Zello’s official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Amazon Music, Spotify Google Music and website to learn more. Smash that follows button because she’s beyond inspiring and that’s what this world needs positive inspiration.

Blessed be!