By Scott G. Best

Depression: The only person you need to impress is yourself!

The situations we go through in life can help us feel so many emotions. Particular situations can make us question our worth. They challenge us to a UFC fight and haunt us when we are at our weakest points in life. But there is one thing they cannot take from us and that’s who we are and our life.

Being on this Earth is a blessing in itself.

The person we become is our choice. And we also have the choice to fight, we all have a purpose in this life.

Remember these words, it does not matter what people think of you, it does not matter what car you drive or where you work, the only thing that matters is you realize your worth.

You do belong here in this world.

You do have something to offer the world (even if you don’t acknowledge it as true).

Your failures are actually life learning lessons, that’s called success.

You are in charge of yourself and you are the only person who knows your story. Therefore, nobody in this world can take away who you are, all they can do is talk. And talk is cheap.

The pain we feel in this life is temporary.

Every act that you perform has a chain reaction. I know the absence of everyone is what makes this world what it is at this very moment. And you are a part of the influence of the world.

You matter.

Whether you’re in school and trying to figure out a path, or you’re just simply feeling lost, try to remember your worth, believe in yourself because you truly do matter and there are people that love you endlessly.

Most importantly know that you’re not alone.

“Globally, more than 300 million people of all ages suffer from depression. Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and is a major contributor to the overall global burden of disease.”

It’s not your fault. And these things can follow us into life.

If you’re feeling depressed, know there is a National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that you call (Call 1-800-273-8255) and if you don’t like talking on the phone, they even offer chats and some even allow texting.

Whether you are a “celebrity,” reading this or you just stumbled across it, please know you matter. Your talent matters, you being here matters and every action you make matters and impacts this world.

The only person you owe anything to is yourself. You know your story and if you focus on the present, you’ll find the greatest joy know you held on and fought for life.

Check out Lauren Daigle’s new inspirational song “You Say,” it really opened my eyes today.

Blessed be!

Lauren Daigle – You Say (Official Music Video)

