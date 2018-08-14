Macklemore: Kids interview Macklemore, they talk drugs, music and more!

Macklemore has been on tour with Kesha but he still makes time to do good in the world.

Kids interview Macklemore and it’s the greatest thing in the world.

Many of the messages he sends to his family, friends, and fans are positive and loving.

He jokes about going to Barnes and Noble and makes up a story about being noticed. Talks about his kids, drugs and how he feels about being a role model. And the children can’t get enough of his loving personality.

A female child asked if Macklemore felt he was a good role model for his fans. And he really opened up about his music and personality.

“It depends on the song, what I try to embody with my music is, being myself. There are good versions of me, and then there’s the other person. I have kind this, yin and yang type of thing to my personality. So, depending on the song, you might get either version. It’s true to who I am and other people can relate to it too. We’re not perfect, there’s days where you’re probably a great kid. And there’s days when your parents are like ‘Oh my God.’ [laughs]. Maybe, maybe you’re just great all the time, I don’t know.”

He opens up about alcohol and how he doesn’t use it because drugs are bad for him due to temptation.

“Yeah, everywhere I go there’s a bottle ser rock vodka, Um, no, I’m just kidding. There is definitely a lot of alcohol in the music industry in general. It’s been a really long time since I’ve had a drink of alcohol. I think that what separates from me from a ‘normal person,’ when I put a drink or a drug into my body, it’s like I have an allergic reaction to it. And I can’t get enough of it, so, for me, any drug is…is a bad drug for me.”

Macklemore tells the kids it’s not good to go down that path and it’s pretty inspiring that he did the interview. The kids will never forget it. And they’ve learned a lot from him as well. Macklemore even opens up about his relapse.

One of the kids asked about any recent relapses and Macklemore didn’t mind sharing the story about his last relapse.

“2-years-ago… It was bad. It was a photo shoot for People Magazine. I was told we were going to be like, 50 sexiest people. It turns out it was like 50 sexiest like animal hunters. Which is like a big difference. So I was very high, I think I passed out at some point. It was all bad. Anyway, that was the last time.”

These kids are going to be future journalists. They asked some awesome questions that really made things comfortable. If you haven’t seen the interview, check it out below. And don’t forget to let us know if you learned anything new about Macklemore! Sound off!

Blessed be!

Kids Meet Macklemore | Kids Meet | HiHo Kids