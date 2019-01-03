Kesha Sebert: How her tour and strength helped the world.

Kesha Sebert: How her strength helped the world.

“I believe in karma, and I believe if you put out positive vibes to everybody, that’s all you’re going to get back.”

– Kesha Sebert

Kesha Sebert has consistently focused on creating music she loves as well as her fans. Further, she loves to spend quality time with fans and help many charities. Sebert has shown us by action that we are in fact, we sell ourselves short.

When Kesha hit up Salt Lake City, Utah for her Rainbow tour with Macklemore, not only did she perform but she inspired the crowd.

@iiswhoiis💗 for my 🐶🦊🐻🐨🐯🦁

There’s something special about attending a Kesha concert. It’s that positive light that she sends out to her team and fans.

PCG had the opportunity to attend and let’s just say it was a great time. Both Kesha and Macklemore were enticing their fans, talking to them, singing with them and even break-dancing with a selected few.

The memories will be forever with us and that’s exactly what a good quality event and production team put together for The Adventures of Kesha & Macklemore.

Let’s not forget to mention that a portion of each ticket bought went straight to charity.

As we all do in life, Kesha wasn’t shy about her past, afterall, Rainbow is all about the emotions she has faced head on and conquered with all those she loves the most.

Regardless of her trails in past, she has slowly worked toward healing. But with that came inspiration to create music that speaks strong words of strength, self love and essentially finding yourself and being proud of who you are as a person.

Kesha Sebert and Macklemore

[Image credit: Kesha Sebert via Instagram].

“I just have to say thank you cause there are some very familiar faces tonight [cheers] and some new faces. I just wanted to say thank you to every person for deciding to spend tonight here with… and for everybody who’s stuck with me… through… you know… you know… [we love you cheers]. I feel like we play, I have so much fun…this song every single time is never quite easy to sing, so I really appreciate it when you guys sing with me. It just brings me back where I wasn’t sure if I would be able to sing new music, standing on stage like this, with you. [cheers]. So, thank you for being patient and for so fucking amazing, so amazing tonight, so amazing always. I love you my animals. I love you. Tonight’s been so much f*cking fun. [crowd cheers Kehsa]. Okay, I will play another song.”

Kesha Sebert looking absolutely gorgeous.

Sebert has been battling for a few years now against a demon that used to haunt her but she rose to the top, she fought back, she reached out to her family, friends and fans. And she remained fierce.

There are performers who get on stage and perform and there are performers who go above and beyond to inspire, spend time with fans, take selfies when they are taking a day off.

Those actions show such gratitude. In fact, it goes both ways, devoted fans love to glitter up and shine just like Kesha does when she’s on that stage.

Sebert’s incredible spaceship!

It’s a great way to shine with her all while singing and celebrating together because fans are family.

At the end of the day, It’s true that another person’s trial can and often does inspire. That’s one positive aspect a person should always consider for the future. One day you will help someone else. Unfortunately, there will always be those who have a negative thought pattern but their opinion doesn’t matter because it’s toxic.

Our view at The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore!

[PCG Magazine 2018].

Are you loving these positive vibes? Feel free to subscribe to our email list or just give us a follow on Facebook or Instagram [below]. That way you can always be up-to-date on the latest positive celebrity gossip and entertainment news, the celebrity safe zone.

Blessed be.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related