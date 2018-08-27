Why Mel B entering rehab is a positive example.

Mel B has opened up about entering rehab. This followed after PTSD diagnosis which came from a difficult divorce. Regardless, she has she worked hard to be a positive influence, regardless of how hard it was in her personal life.

The America’s Got Talent judge is setting a positive example to family friends, and fans that it’s okay to have trials but you must always take action and give yourself time for healing.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Mel B opened up about checking into a clinic in the United Kingdom within the next few weeks for two of the challenges she has been facing.

Mel B went ‘Running Wild’ with Bear Grylls & her daughter inspired it!

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” said Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, ‘Brutally Honest,’ and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life.

Melanie Brown opened up about numbing her emotions (which is something we all do at times).

“I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on,” she continued. “Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”

Brown has said she hopes to shed more light on PTSD. In fact, on Sunday she shared a link to a website that explores the condition, she tweeted “Knowledge is power.”

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. I don’t want to jinx it, but so far it’s really helping me,” Mel B told The Sun. “I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids – whom I love more than life itself – and for all the people who have supported me.”

Mel B filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte in March 2017 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

The fact that Melanie Brown has been able to stay as strong as she could, and is seeking treatment should truly inspire others battling any demons, to take them on and win. There are many roads you can choose to take, one is a path to healing. The agency is always up to us because of the fact that we have to want change in order for it to take place. Despite how difficult it can be to take that step forward, she has and Mel B is a positive example to not only her family and friends but her fans.

In fact, if you know someone that might be struggling with any type of addiction, be sure to reach out and be a friend. You never know what someone could be facing, and sometimes it’s easier to suffer in silence, but in truth, it always helps to have someone who cares push you in the right direction.

