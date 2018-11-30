It’s not always greener on the other side.

There have been many times the term “it’s not always greener on the other side,” is used.

The expression seems to come into conversations when one feels as though a different set of circumstance may bring them greater joy. In fact, this phrase said by many celebrities in attempts to help family, friends, and fans understand, it’s not all about money.

Justin Bieber said, “But the grass ain’t always greener on the other side, It’s green where you water it.”

If you’re not completely happy with your life, it might be time to think about new, attainable goals. Ones you can reach within a time period that doesn’t feel overwhelming.

Talent often times are held to a higher degree by some fans. In fact, a good word for this is called entitlement. It’s important to realize, celebrities are just like you, they are being paid to entertain and help you all smile. But they also need privacy, which is hard to get when the media constantly makes up stories, discredits you or makes you feel as though they took every good aspect of your interview and twisted it around for their own selfish business tricks to get more clicks from readers and fans.

This alone can make you feel pretty crummy. Think of it this way, when a rumor goes around about you at school and you know deep in your heart the rumor is false but there is only so much you can say because even acknowledging the situation causes a new flash across all platforms. And not to mention, you lose if you don’t say anything because the outlets will find a way to speculate.

So, yes, talent are blessed with making a good amount of money a year and they enjoy vacations but don’t forget, they work hard, they work a lot and they are always in work-mode unless they’ve learned how to unwind and do meditation or things that help them relax.

So, it’s not always greener on the other side for talent just as it’s not always greener on our side of the world when living within our own circumstances.

It’s not always greener on the other side shines a light on charity.

Charity is all about giving and sometimes in life, we forget that materialistic items stay here after we move on to the afterlife. But what we do get to keep with us is the good we did, the memories we created, the people we forgave and the life we lived.

That’s why it’s important to take time giving more and taking less. It’s amazing to see everyone get out and work hard for charities. The aim to help those who are less fortunate can shed a positive light on life.

Hasn’t there been a time when you had a friend who was less fortunate? Maybe struggling or dealing with intense personal problems?

Life trials do not discriminate. And they affect us all. So, being able to help a friend, traveling to another country or even getting involved in a close community can help visualize life is like outside of one’s own reality.

Being rich doesn’t mean happiness.

Just as it says, being rich doesn’t mean you are going to be happy. First, there are people who feel having new cars, phones, computers, TV’s and so much more fulfilling but after a while, how much do you actually need? And how many of you live a pretty comfortable life and still feel “off,” if that makes sense?

Maybe just a few of you or maybe many of you feel this way. It’s not because you’re a bad person or you are unthankful. It’s just having that inspiration to make a difference and finding happiness outside of materialistic items.

Being labeled “celebrity,” doesn’t void challenges.

If you’ve kept up with recent passings (rest in peace to them all) such as Mac Miller, Michael Jackson, Robin Williams and Chester Bennington. You see a trend, they were always cheesin’ from ear-to-ear.

Deep down, happiness ceased.

It’s not that they are ungrateful. There are so many trials that celebrities face every day. Including stalkers, having to keep security with them or something as simple as shopping or pumping your own gas.

That’s the aspect of Hollywood most haven’t understood to the fullest and while this is just the view we feel, many relate.

Behind some of the unforgettable trials is a person with feelings, trials, and life going at the speed of light.

Happiness is what you make it.

The truth about happiness is you are the only person who can create real happiness.

We all have a deep desire to feel happiness.

The key is asking yourself questions and never making excuses, for example, “What should I be focused on in the present moment?” and “What can I change right now?”

But it’s also important to consider what you cannot change because then you are able to focus less on the past and more on the future and how you want your life to be long-term.

Be open to self-reflection, be honest with yourself, don’t be afraid of asking friends you trust what they feel you should work on, good friends will always be honest.

The bottom line.

What you tell yourself is going to be what you manifest, rich, poor, living comfortably, whatever the situation might be, whatever job you might have or whatever trial you are facing. If you tell yourself that you hate your job, then you’re going to hate your job, if you tell yourself sex is a chore (rather than finding things you enjoy about it) it’s going to be a chore. It’s not just the big things that the quote “it’s not always greener on the other side,” applies.

This quote is life and if you remember to look at the important aspects of life, happiness will find its way into your life and change your vision into those positive outlooks.

Just remember to be positive.

Never let people tell you what you can and cannot achieve.

Never be ashamed of who you are, regardless of what our family friends or media has to say about you or others you care for in life.

Follow those dreams and make short-term goals you’ll achieve.

Never keep toxic people in your life, misery does like company.

Give more and take less because for each of us in this world, it truly isn’t green on the other side but it’s as green as you want it after you water the grass.

Blessed be!

Why is the Grass Always Greener on the Other Side? | Ali Wasserman |

