Jimmy Kimmel’s Full Interview with Kanye West!

Jimmy Kimmel and Kanye West sat down for a chat on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kanye West opens up about his passion for music, fashion, how he feels about Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian West’s trip to Washington D.C. to meet with The President. He also spoke about how he feels there are two motivating forces in the world, overcoming fear and how he feels about those who are unhappy with him. West also talked about his adorable daughter and his fashion brand.

It’s no secret that Kanye West had a break down in the past and he opened up about mental health, being bipolar and how he truly wants people to be able to express themselves without the fear of judgment. And he even touched on his cousin who is in jail.

Kanye West and Jimmy Kimmel talk deep and very openly, without judgment. You can check out the video below.

